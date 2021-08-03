 Skip to main content
Boonville woman faces drug offenses after she is arrested at motel
A Boonville woman faces multiple drug offenses after she was arrested Friday at a motel in Yadkin County, authorities said Tuesday.

Michelle Diane Crouse, 45, is charged with two counts of trafficking in heroin, conspiracy to traffic in heroin and other offenses, the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said. Crouse was being held Tuesday in the Yadkin County Jail with her bond set at $250,000.

Crouse is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 17.

On July 30, occupants of a motel near Interstate 77 and U.S. 21 noticed suspicious activity consistent with the use and sales of illegal drugs at that location, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office didn't identify the motel.

Investigators then began its surveillance of the area that led to Crouse's arrest.

Before she was arrested, Crouse was on probation for drug offenses in Yadkin and Guilford counties, the sheriff's office said.

