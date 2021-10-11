Box cutter found at elementary school in Winston-Salem

School officials confiscated a box cutter from a student at a local elementary school on Friday, Winston-Salem police and school officials said.
Brent Campbell, speaking for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said the system received a report of a student having a knife on Friday at Diggs-Latham Elementary School at 986 Hutton Street.
The report was made at 12:23 p.m. Friday. Campbell said that on investigation it proved that the reported knife was a box cutter, which was confiscated from the student by authorities. Campbell said the student would be subject to school disciplinary procedures, but was able to release no information about the student.
Campbell said parents at the school were notified of the incident.
Wes Young
