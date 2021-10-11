 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box cutter found at elementary school in Winston-Salem
0 Comments

Box cutter found at elementary school in Winston-Salem

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

School officials confiscated a box cutter from a student at a local elementary school on Friday, Winston-Salem police and school officials said.

Brent Campbell, speaking for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said the system received a report of a student having a knife on Friday at Diggs-Latham Elementary School at 986 Hutton Street.

The report was made at 12:23 p.m. Friday. Campbell said that on investigation it proved that the reported knife was a box cutter, which was confiscated from the student by authorities. Campbell said the student would be subject to school disciplinary procedures, but was able to release no information about the student.

Campbell said parents at the school were notified of the incident.

336-727-7369 

@wyoungWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Smash-hit series 'Squid Games' is causing Korean snacks to sell out

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.
Crime

$3 million bond set for two High Point man accused of robbing Winston-Salem sweepstakes business and killing a man in 2017.

Two High Point men accused of robbing a sweepstakes business in Winston-Salem in 2017 and killing a security guard, Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr., have had their bond set at $3 million. Attorneys for the two men argued that Forsyth County prosecutors have little evidence proving that they killed Haskins or was even there for the robbery and that there is another man who they say actually shot Haskins, a security guard, to death who has not been charged. Prosecutors said the two men have not been willing to identify the man who shot Haskins.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News