Break-in, shooting leads to charges for two Mount Airy men

Two Mount Airy men are facing charges after a home break-in earlier this month in Pilot Mountain and a related shooting in Mount Airy in which another man was injured, authorities said Tuesday.

Surry County sheriff's deputies responded at 12:33 a.m. Feb. 4 to a report of shots being fired and a breaking and entering at a home in the 100 block of Boris Lane in Pilot Mountain, the Surry County Sheriff's Office said. No injuries were reported.

While deputies were at that scene, another shooting was reported on North Franklin Road in Mount Airy, the sheriff's office said. When deputies arrived at that scene in the 500 block of North Franklin Road, they found Jordon Mickey Hall with an apparent gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.

Hall was taken by emergency medical technicians to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators determined that the incidents were related, the sheriff's office said.