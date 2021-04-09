Business robbed at gunpoint on New Walkertown in Winston-Salem

A man with a handgun made away with cash from 311 Business Center in Winston-Salem early Friday morning, police said.
Officers were called to 2825 New Walkertown Road around 3:45 a.m. They were told a man came into the business brandishing a gun and demanding money. He is described as medium build and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.
The man left on foot.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or via the Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County Facebook page.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.