Capitol rioters included former High Point police officer, alleges Department of Justice. Woman was arrested Wednesday in Greensboro.

A former High Point police officer from Davidson County is facing charges for her alleged role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Laura Lee Steele, 52, of Thomasville, was arrested on Wednesday in Greensboro. Along with five other people arrested this week, she faces a slew of charges, including conspiring to obstruct the U.S. Congress’s certification of the presidential results. According to court documents, she dressed in paramilitary clothing, joined with others in a military-style “stack” formation and forced her way into the Capitol.

She’s also accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol, a restricted space, and destroying federal property. The U.S. Department of Justice announced the charges against Steele and five other people on Friday.

The insurrection on Jan. 6 culminated after months of false allegations, many promoted by former President Donald Trump, that the presidential election was stolen through voter fraud. Thousands of people pushed through Capitol police officers and broke into the U.S. Capitol in an apparent effort to stop the certification process. Hundreds of police officers were assaulted, and five people died.