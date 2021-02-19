Capitol rioters included Thomasville woman, alleges Department of Justice. 52-year-old was arrested Wednesday in Greensboro.

A Thomasville woman is among the latest arrested for her alleged role in the insurrection on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

Laura Steele, 52, was arrested on Wednesday in Greensboro and charged with conspiring to obstruct the U.S. Congress's certification of the presidential election results.

Steele and the other nine co-defendants were also charged with conspiring to commit an offense against the United States, one count of depredation against federal government property and unlawful entry, disorderly conduct or violent conduct in restricted buildings or grounds.

According to U.S. Department of Justice, Steele's "co-conspirators" included six others arrested this week: her brother, Graydon Young, 54, of Englewood, Fla.; Kelly Meggs, 52, and Connie Meggs, 59, of Dunnellon, Fla.; Sandra Ruther Parker, 62, and Bennie Alvin Parker, 70, of Morrow, Ohio. They are accused of participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Three others were arrested earlier, authorities said.

All nine belong to a group called Oath Keepers, according to court documents. Members of the loosely organized group, some of whom are connected to the military and law-enforcement, believe that the federal government has been infiltrated by a cabal of elites insistent on stripping Americans of their rights.