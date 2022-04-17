Car crashes into Winston-Salem church on Easter Sunday

A car crashed into a church at New Walkertown Road and Ferrell Court on Easter Sunday.
The wreck about 2 a.m. at Second New Bethel Baptist Church at 1900 New Walkertown Road shut down New Walkertown Road as Winston-Salem firefighters and Piedmont Natural Gas crews worked to shut down a major gas leak caused by the wreck.
A photo released by police shows the car hit the backside of the church.
The church said on its Facebook page that its drive-in service was canceled. Church officials also asked for prayers for the driver of the car.
The road reopened about 3:30 a.m., according to police.
No information was released about the driver of the car.