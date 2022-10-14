 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Case continued for ex-Winston-Salem City Council Member Derwin Montgomery on embezzlement charges.

A trial for former Winston-Salem City Council Member Derwin Montgomery has been continued. A new trial date has not yet been set.

Montgomery is facing a 15-count indictment alleging that he embezzled more than $26,000 from the Bethesda Center for the Homeless, where he served as executive director.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Schroeder issued an order Friday granting a motion to continue filed by Montgomery's attorneys, Michael Grace and Chris Clifton. 

Grace and Clifton said they needed additional time to review evidence in the case. Schroeder moved the case to the November criminal term of court in U.S. District Court. 

Montgomery is out on a $10,000 unsecured bond. It is not clear when a new trial date will be set. 

