A man was found shot in the head early Sunday in the Pine Valley apartment complex, according to Winston-Salem police.

Officers found Cassius Foster suffering from a single gunshot wound after they were dispatched to the scene at 2:10 a.m. The 36-year-old Winston-Salem resident was taken to a local medical facility. He was in critical, but stable, condition as of about 7 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a white passenger car followed Foster into the apartment complex and several rounds were discharged from that car into Foster's vehicle, causing a collision with several parked cars. The suspect car left the area and had not been located, police said.

Their investigation continues.