Deputies are looking for a man and a woman who claimed they cared for a cat that was tossed from a car window before it was euthanized at the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said warrants have been drawn for the arrest of Jeremiah Christian Denee, 42, and Destiny Lynn Carpenter, 28, on one count each of misdemeanor cruelty to an animal.

Authorities said they have not been able to serve the arrest warrant because the pair were not found residing at their last known address.

The sheriff's office said the two people brought an injured cat they called Salem to the animal shelter on April 7, and told the staff they had been caring for the cat for several weeks since it had been tossed from a car.

The pair told shelter staffers they could not afford veterinarian care and wanted the cat euthanized.

Deputies investigating the case said they determined that Denee and Carpenter were the owners of the cat, based on social media posts going back to July 2022.

The cat was euthanized, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said anyone with information on the case should call the office at 336-727-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.