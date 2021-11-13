Catawba prosecutor dismisses cyberstalking charge against former Forsyth GOP chair Nathan Tabor. Cites insufficient evidence.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In a follow-up email, Keeley said this: "As with any client, we defended Mr. Tabor to the best of our ability. I believe in this case, Justice was served. I am only commenting on his Catawba county matter, but it would be my hope that others within Mr. Tabor’s circle realize that there are appropriate forums within out state’s court system to deal with family matters, and that Mr. Tabor may consider pursuit of civil charges should the courts continue to be misused."

In emails to the Winston-Salem Journal, Tabor has accused Forsyth of lying. A woman answered a number found on court documents as belonging to Forsyth on Friday. The woman declined to identify herself and indicated that this was a wrong number. When it was explained how a Journal reporter obtained the number, the woman lamented the media coverage of the case and said she didn't want her name in the newspaper. She said this was a family matter and this has been upsetting to the family.

"I want everything to go away," she said. "I just don't want to talk about it."

She then hung up.