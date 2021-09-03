Chaos surrounding student's fatal shooting affected many in Winston-Salem

“I’m not sure they knew what had happened,” said Paul T. of Rural Hall, who accompanied the students to the recreation center. “Some of them knew that they went into lockdown for some shooting.”

Paul T. declined to give his last name to a Journal reporter because he said he wanted to maintain his privacy.

The Mount Tabor students whom Paul T. knows and himself are doing as well as can be expected to cope with the shooting, he said.

Greg Marino of Clemmons talked about the shooting as he stood by his car in a parking lot off Robinhood Road. Marino has a son who attends West Forsyth High School.

The shooting could have produced more victims and more terror for students and their parents, Marino said.

“If he (the shooter) was out to cause hysteria, he could have (shot) more people,” Marino said. “It would have caused a worse situation.”

Marino said he wasn’t sure how long it will take Mount Tabor High School and the Mount Tabor community to regain their sense of normalcy in the wake of the shooting.

Tuesday’s reopening of Mount Tabor High School is part of the process of people regaining a sense of normalcy, he said.