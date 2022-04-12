Charges dismissed for man who said deputy used excessive force during arrest at Cooks Flea Market

A Winston-Salem man has been acquitted of all criminal charges that resulted from his arrest at Cooks Flea Market in June 2020.

His attorney previously accused an off-duty sheriff's deputy of using excessive force and called the incident another example of law-enforcement officers disproportionately assaulting Black men.

Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. denied the allegations of excessive force, and the sheriff's office and the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office later cleared the deputy, Troy Curry, who is white.

On Friday, Charles Redell Moody, a 28-year-old Black man who goes by CJ and lives on Arlington Drive, had a bench trial in Forsyth District Court on charges of resisting a public officer and second-degree trespassing. After Assistant District Attorney Derek Murray finished presenting the state's case, James Quander, Moody's attorney, made a motion to dismiss the charges.

Quander said Monday that he argued Murray failed to prove his case.

"The argument was that there had been no sufficient evidence to show (Moody) was trespassing and, therefore, the officer did not have the right to grab him, and CJ had the right to defend himself," Quander said.

Judge Carrie F. Vickery of Forsyth District Court granted Quander's motion, and the criminal charges against Moody were dismissed.

Moody, a musical artist who also goes by CJ da Juice, said Tuesday he is glad he got to clear his name.

"It was getting stressful not being able to give people a solid answer to what was going on because it had dragged out for so long," Moody said. "It got overwhelming for it to be two years over such petty charges."

Murray could not immediately be reached for comment.

Kimbrough issued this statement on Tuesday: "We respect the opinion of the judge. We will continue to do what is moral, what is legal, and what is right."

Kimbrough said in the statement that Curry was never removed from active duty.

"A review of the entirety of the incident showed the Deputy acted appropriately, based on our policy, procedure and the law."

Moody was arrested on June 27, 2020, at Cooks Flea Market after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office alleged that Moody repeatedly refused to leave and resisted arrest. The sheriff's office said he was asked to leave after refusing to comply with the statewide mask mandate that was in place at the time. The arrest was captured on a video widely shared on social media.

Moody told the Winston-Salem Journal in 2020 that he was never asked to leave and he never refused to wear a mask. He told the Journal that he was trying to get money out of an ATM machine to pay for used tires for his car and told employees that he would be willing to buy a mask once he got the money.

"At no time was there ever a verbal or a physical confrontation or an argument or a refusal from me to do anything with anybody until that officer approached and grabbed me," Moody said at the time.

Curry, who was working security at the flea market, is shown with his left arm cupped under Moody's armpit and his left hand curved around Moody's neck. Curry's other hand is grabbing at Moody's right arm and he is telling Moody to place his hands behind his back so he can be handcuffed. Then Curry lifts Moody up and toward a wall, and the two men struggle.

Quander said at a news conference several days after the incident that what happened to Moody was another example of law-enforcement officers assaulting Black men.

Moody's arrest happened in the midst of protests during the summer of 2020 over the death of George Floyd. A white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, placed his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, killing him. Chauvin was eventually convicted of murder and sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.

"The issue is that on the heels of what we've been doing and protesting for for the last five to six weeks and what should have been protested for the last 30, 40, 50, 100, 200 years is the carte blanche authority that police officers have to resort to physical violence early in encounters with Black males, to end every police encounter with physical dominance of Black males, and that is simply unacceptable at this age," Quander said at the news conference in July 2020.

Kimbrough held a news conference on June 29, 2020, where he said he reviewed body-camera footage and determined that Curry did not use excessive force. He also said he consulted with the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office, which also determined that Curry acted properly and did not use excessive force.

At that news conference, Kimbrough was joined by four Black leaders who agreed that this was not an example of excessive force — the Rev. Alvin Carlisle, who was then president of the local chapter of the NAACP; Bishop Todd Fulton, who was then social-justice chairman of the Ministers Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity; James Perry, the president of the Winston-Salem Urban League, and Al Jabbar, a community activist.

Moody said Tuesday he is happy that the truth is out. He said so much of what happened had been misconstrued.

"I'm glad that it's over," he said Tuesday. "I definitely don't want it to happen to the next person who's walking around without a mask."

