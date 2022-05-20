Charges filed in drive-by shooting that left man with three gunshot wounds

A High Point man was charged Friday in connection the shooting of another man earlier this month, authorities said.

Zaid Mickyel Abdulwakil, 27, of Central Avenue is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, Winston-Salem police said.

Abdulwakil was arrested at an apartment on Zuider Zee Drive by U.S. Marshals and a police SWAT team, police said.

Abdulwakil was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, police said.

On May 8, officers found Tyron Jarelle Smith, 33, lying in the road on Glenbrook Drive, police said. Smith was suffering from three gunshot wounds.

The shooting was reported about 7:04 p.m. in the 600 block of Glenbrook near the corner of Glenbrook and Mount Vernon Avenue.

Smith was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said, and is listed in serious condition.

Investigators determined that a silver SUV, possibly a Nissan Pathfinder, drove by Smith, and someone shot him from inside the vehicle.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.

