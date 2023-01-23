Charlotte police officer cleared in internal investigation of fatal shooting at Clemmons convenience store.

A Charlotte police officer has been cleared in an internal investigation into the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man one morning last August outside a Clemmons convenience store, according to a letter the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department sent the man's wife in late November.

The man's wife is appealing the decision to the Citizens Review Board for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Alexander Dekontee Weah, a Charlotte man originally from Liberia, was shot to death Aug. 5, 2022, when five law-enforcement officers fired their weapons as part of an attempt to serve an arrest warrant for murder on Weah. Weah was wanted on charges that he fatally shot a man, James Michael Hinson, on Aug. 3 in Charlotte. In November, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill cleared all five officers of any criminal liability in the shooting.

One of the officers was Charlotte-Mecklenburg police detective Paul Weiss, a 21-year veteran of the department. The other four were officers with the Greensboro Police Department. Greensboro police officials have not identified the officers.

Chief Johnny Jennings of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department and Maj. Jacquelyn Hulsey of the department's Internal Affairs Bureau said in a Nov. 28, 2022 letter to Malika Weah that the department's Independent Shooting Review Board held a hearing on Oct. 12, 2022, where it heard from witnesses, examined an investigative file and reviewed evidence.

"As a result of this hearing, the Independent Shooting Review Board determined that this shooting was justified," Jennings and Hulsey said in the letter. "This means the investigation revealed information sufficient to show the officer acted lawfully and in accordance with Department policy."

Attached to the letter is a summary of alleged facts in the case. According to that summary, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officials said that Greensboro police officers who were members of the department's Violent Criminal Apprehension Team approached Weah on Aug. 5, 2022.

"Mr. Weah fired a handgun multiple times at the officers, striking a Greensboro VCAT detective in the leg," the summary said. The injured officer was Michael Ambrosio.

The summary said Weiss and detectives from the Greensboro Police Department fired their weapons at Weah, "striking him several times.

"Responding officers provided medical treatment to Mr. Weah until paramedics arrived on the scene," the summary said.

Talaya Hinson, whose estranged husband Alexander Weah was accused of killing and who was dating Alexander Weah, told the Winston-Salem Journal that officers fired first, hitting Weah twice in the back before Weah fired one shot. Then, the officers fired multiple shots at Weah, killing him, Talaya Hinston told the Journal. She later told the Journal that Weah was going to turn himself in to authorities the day he was shot.

O'Neill said in November that Hinson's account was inaccurate and contradicted the body-camera footage, physical evidence and witness statements. Weah fired first at officers, O'Neill has said.

The Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro filed a petition to have the body-camera footage and any other recordings released publicly. A Forsyth County judge denied that request.

Talaya Hinson also told the Journal that law-enforcement officers failed to provide medical aid to Alexander Weah.

"They were just standing around him staring at him," she said. "They turned him around on his back and put his hands behind his back and handcuffed him while he was gushing out blood."

Kristan Cafolla emailed the Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 27, 2022, saying that she was at the convenience store on the day of the shooting.

She said she was heading to her car and saw Alexander Weah holding the door so that Talaya Hinson and her daughter could go into the store. That's when, she said, she saw a police officer wearing jeans and bulletproof vest come from around the corner of the store with his gun drawn. She said the officer yelled at Weah to get down. She said she saw Weah running and then heard the police officer say that Weah had a gun.

She did not see the shooting but heard bullets flying. Afterward, Cafolla said she saw officers handcuff Weah after Weah had been shot.

"I remember the officers standing in a circle around him just looking at him lying there, after they handcuffed him of course," Cafolla said. "The first medical attention to him wasn't until first responders got there."

Josie Cambareri, a spokeswoman for the Greensboro Police Department, said the internal investigation is still active. At a court hearing in October on whether to release the body-camera footage, Andrea Harrell, a city attorney representing the Greensboro Police Department, said that the department is not releasing the names of the four officers, partially out of fear for their safety.

Erin Wiggins, a spokeswoman for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, did not respond to several emails or voice messages left on her phone. On Nov. 16, 2022, the Journal sought information about the status of Weiss and the internal investigation. Wiggins told the Journal in an email to submit a public records request. On Friday, the Winston-Salem Journal submitted another public-records request for information on Weiss.

The Journal has not yet gotten any response from the public-records request. On Friday, a Journal reporter was given a number for the police department's public-affairs office. That number did not work.

Malika Weah said that law-enforcement officers didn't do anything to provide medical care for her husband after he was shot and that the officers treated her husband like a criminal because he was a Black man accused of killing a white man (James Hinson was white).

Malika Weah and her husband were separated, and she had filed for a restraining order, but Malika Weah said she never believed that her husband posed a threat. She said her husband would never hurt her or their 2-year-old daughter.

In a Dec. 28 letter to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, Malika Weah said Alexander Weah came to this country from Liberia to start a new life.

"Now I have to explain to our daughter when she is older what happened to her dad," Malika Weah wrote. "She will never get to him agan and only see pictures or videos of him. This has traumatized us all and will follow us for the rest of our lives."

