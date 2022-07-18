Chase ends in crash at Motor and Old Rural Hall roads

A law enforcement chase ended with a wreck on Motor Road near the Old Rural Hall intersection on Monday afternoon, with the driver of the fleeing vehicle receiving minor injuries in the crash, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said a deputy tried to stop a silver Honda Pilot around 2:40 p.m. in the 5900 block of Germanton Road but that the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

Authorities said the pursuit lasted about 15 minutes and included travel on a portion of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway that has not yet been opened to the public.

Deputies deployed tire deflation devices to bring the pursuit to an end. But authorities said the fleeing driver rammed a deputy's vehicle before coming to a stop in the 1100 block of Motor Road, near the intersection with Old Rural Hall Road.

Melissa Mills, who works at the Mata Grocery at the corner, said she stepped outside and saw the conclusion of the chase just in front of the store.

"He came flying through the light and hit the curb," Mills said. "There were at least 10 cops following him."

Mills saw one of the law enforcement vehicles collide with the fleeing Honda in making the stop.

"They threw him to the ground," Mills said. "His head was bleeding but not profusely."

No information was available early Monday afternoon about any charges filed in connection with the incident.