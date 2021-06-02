Chase, fiery crash ends in arrests by Forsyth County sheriff deputies

Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies arrested two people after a fiery vehicle crash that followed a chase on Wednesday, authorities said.
The two were charged with multiple offenses related to the chase and to alleged drug violations. Deputies also arrested a third person who they said was connected to the incident.
Deputies initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 311 South for a violation of the state’s vehicle laws, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.
The driver of the gray Dodge Charger complied and initially stopped before driving away at a high rate of speed, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies then pursued the vehicle until losing sight of it in the Wallburg area.
Deputies canceled the pursuit, but moments later saw a large plume of smoke. They found the vehicle, which had crashed and was on fire at the intersection of Wallburg Road and Ray Lanning Road, the sheriff’s office said.
The two vehicle occupants ran from the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The fire was extinguished, and deputies seized cocaine, THC edibles and money from the vehicle.
Deputies searched the area and arrested a woman and a man, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies also took into custody another man related to the incident.
Deshun Lamont Boston, 27, of Winston-Salem, is charged with felony kidnapping, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture marijuana and other offenses, the sheriff’s office said. Details on the kidnapping charge were not immediately clear Wednesday.
Boston was being held Wednesday night in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $800,000, the sheriff’s office said. Boston is scheduled to appear in court June 18.
Breyhona Christina Allen, 23, of Winston-Salem is charged with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.
Allen received a $2,500 unsecured bond, the sheriff’s office said. Allen is scheduled to appear in court June 18.
The third person, Legarius Deshawn Bonner, 29, of Winston-Salem is charged with felony possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle to store a controlled substance and other offenses. The sheriff’s department did not explain his connection to the others in the case.
Bonner was released from custody on a written promise to appear in court June 18, the sheriff office said.
