Chase, fiery crash ends in arrests by Forsyth County sheriff deputies

Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies arrested two people after a fiery vehicle crash that followed a chase on Wednesday, authorities said.

The two were charged with multiple offenses related to the chase and to alleged drug violations. Deputies also arrested a third person who they said was connected to the incident.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 311 South for a violation of the state’s vehicle laws, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver of the gray Dodge Charger complied and initially stopped before driving away at a high rate of speed, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies then pursued the vehicle until losing sight of it in the Wallburg area.

Deputies canceled the pursuit, but moments later saw a large plume of smoke. They found the vehicle, which had crashed and was on fire at the intersection of Wallburg Road and Ray Lanning Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The two vehicle occupants ran from the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The fire was extinguished, and deputies seized cocaine, THC edibles and money from the vehicle.

Deputies searched the area and arrested a woman and a man, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies also took into custody another man related to the incident.