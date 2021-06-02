 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chase, fiery crash ends in arrests by Forsyth County sheriff deputies
0 comments
top story

Chase, fiery crash ends in arrests by Forsyth County sheriff deputies

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Forsyth County sheriff’s deputies arrested two people after a fiery vehicle crash that followed a chase on Wednesday, authorities said.

The two were charged with multiple offenses related to the chase and to alleged drug violations. Deputies also arrested a third person who they said was connected to the incident.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on U.S. 311 South for a violation of the state’s vehicle laws, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver of the gray Dodge Charger complied and initially stopped before driving away at a high rate of speed, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies then pursued the vehicle until losing sight of it in the Wallburg area.

Deputies canceled the pursuit, but moments later saw a large plume of smoke. They found the vehicle, which had crashed and was on fire at the intersection of Wallburg Road and Ray Lanning Road, the sheriff’s office said.

The two vehicle occupants ran from the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The fire was extinguished, and deputies seized cocaine, THC edibles and money from the vehicle.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Deputies searched the area and arrested a woman and a man, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies also took into custody another man related to the incident.

Deshun Lamont Boston, 27, of Winston-Salem, is charged with felony kidnapping, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture marijuana and other offenses, the sheriff’s office said. Details on the kidnapping charge were not immediately clear Wednesday.

Boston was being held Wednesday night in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $800,000, the sheriff’s office said. Boston is scheduled to appear in court June 18.

Breyhona Christina Allen, 23, of Winston-Salem is charged with felony possession of cocaine, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

Allen received a $2,500 unsecured bond, the sheriff’s office said. Allen is scheduled to appear in court June 18.

The third person, Legarius Deshawn Bonner, 29, of Winston-Salem is charged with felony possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture marijuana, felony maintaining a vehicle to store a controlled substance and other offenses. The sheriff’s department did not explain his connection to the others in the case.

Bonner was released from custody on a written promise to appear in court June 18, the sheriff office said.

+2 
Boston, Deshun Lamont.JPG

Boston
+2 
Allen, Breyhona Chriistina.JPG

Allen
+2 
Bonner, Legarius Deshawn.JPG

Bonner

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Coaches, players call out NBA fans' bad behavior

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.
Crime

Teen convicted in boy's death: He was like a little brother. Driver, 17, gets prison time for fatal crash.

Kmya Amari Renee Wynn, 17, pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges connected to the death of 13-year-old Reuben Charlie Pledger IV on Aug. 18, 2020. Prosecutors said that Wynn was behind the wheel of a car that went 75 mph and up in a chase with law-enforcement officers along Patterson Avenue. The chase ended when Wynn lost control of the car and crashed into a utility pole. Pledger died at the scene. 

$450,000 settlement reached in suit against teacher assistant accused of sexually, physically assaulting disabled student in Winston-Salem
Crime

$450,000 settlement reached in suit against teacher assistant accused of sexually, physically assaulting disabled student in Winston-Salem

In 2016, Patrick Nolan, a former teacher assistant at Lowrance Middle School, was convicted of sexually assaulting a student with Down's Syndrome. The student and his parents sued Nolan and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board. Now, a $450,000 settlement has been reached, and a Forsyth County judge will consider approving it next week. 

Wake Forest University asks federal judge to rule in school's favor in lawsuit over 2018 fatal shooting of WSSU student.
Crime

Wake Forest University asks federal judge to rule in school's favor in lawsuit over 2018 fatal shooting of WSSU student.

Wake Forest University officials want a federal judge to rule in their favor in a wrongful-death lawsuit. That lawsuit alleges that the school was negligent in the fatal shooting of Najee Ali Baker, a Winston-Salem State University student, on Jan. 20, 2018 on the school's campus. It was the first and only homicide to occur on the school's campus since the Winston-Salem campus opened in 1956. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News