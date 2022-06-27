Chase in Winston-Salem leads to arrest

A woman and the passenger in her car were charged on outstanding warrants on Sunday, police said, after the woman refused to stop for police and led officers on a cross-town chase that ended on U.S. 52 near Germanton Road.

Winston-Salem police said that an officer tried to stop a vehicle on Northwest Boulevard near Underwood Avenue around 7:50 p.m. Sunday. The vehicle was being sought in connection with the investigation of several crimes, police said.

Police said the car led officers on a chase that traveled Glenn and Patterson avenues, University Parkway and U.S. 52.

Officers finally ended the pursuit on southbound U.S. 52 near Germanton Road, reports showed.

The driver, identified as Shamon Detra Mahone, 48, of Winston-Salem, was charged with felony speeding to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, and failure to stop for a stoplight, along with outstanding warrants.

Passenger Dedric Duane Garner, 48, also of Winston-Salem, was served with outstanding warrants as well.

Police did not release any information about the outstanding warrants.

Police said anyone with information on the case should call police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

