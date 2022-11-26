Chase on U.S. 158 through Davie and Forsyth counties ends in arrest

A Winston-Salem man was arrested Friday after he led deputies in Davie and Forsyth counties and the N.C. State Highway Patrol on a chase on U.S. 158, authorities said Saturday.

The incident began shortly before 7:30 p.m. when a Davie County sheriff's deputy attempted a traffic stop on a driver at North Main and West Depot streets in Mocksville for having no insurance on the vehicle, the Davie County Sheriff's Office said.

When the deputy activated his blue lights and siren, the vehicle sped up and its driver refused to stop, the sheriff's office said. The vehicle then traveled on U.S. 158 a high rate of speed.

The vehicle ran off the highway at Chal Smith Road and struck a tree, the sheriff's office said.

The driver returned the vehicle to the highway as it continued to travel east while losing parts due to damage from striking the tree, the sheriff's office said. Forsyth County sheriff's deputies and the N.C. Highway then joined the chase.

Forsyth County deputies used stop sticks at Harper Road and U.S. 158 to stop the vehicle, the sheriff's office said. The vehicle was boxed in on Spangenberg Avenue, and the driver, Steven Devon Cody was arrested.

Cody, 45, is charged with felony fleeing to elude, reckless driving, speeding, driving with a revoked registration plate and driver's license as well as other offenses, the sheriff's office said.

Cody was being held Saturday in the Davie County Jail with his bond set at $20,000, the sheriff's office said. Cody also is being held in the jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold for a Forsyth County offense.

Cody is scheduled to appear Dec. 8 in Davie District Court.