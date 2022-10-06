Chase through two counties ends in arrest of three, Forsyth sheriff's office says

Three people were arrested Thursday after a Forsyth County sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a stolen car with three people inside the vehicle, authorities said.

The driver of the stolen car then led deputies in Forsyth and Stokes County in a chase before the three people were arrested, said Christina Howell, a spokeswoman for the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

The incident began shortly before 4 p.m. when the deputy attempted a traffic stop on a stolen blue BMW in the 4700 block of Poplar Branch Lane in northeastern Forsyth County, Howell said.

The BMW's driver refused to stop, resulting in a vehicle pursuit, Howell said.

At some point, the driver of the BMW struck a patrol vehicle, Howell said. The chase went inside Stokes County, and the Stokes County sheriff's deputies assisted in the chase.

The chase ended when the BMW crashed at the intersection of Stokesburg Road and U.S. 311, Howell said. The three people in the stolen car then ran from the scene.

A sheriff's office police dog was used to track the suspects, Howell said. Deputies then arrested all three suspects without further incident.

Howell didn't identify the suspects or mention the charges that they are facing.

Stokes County firefighters and emergency medical technicians responded to the crash scene, Howell said.