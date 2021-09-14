Chief Justice Paul Newby to visit courthouses in Forsyth and other counties on Wednesday.

Chief Justice Paul Newby of the N.C. Supreme Court will visit courthouses on Wednesday in Forsyth, Davie, Davidson, Stokes and Surry counties, according to a news release.

This is part of Newby's effort to visit all 100 courthouses in North Carolina. By the end of September, Newby will have visited more than 30 counties since the tour launched in Western North Carolina in May, the news release said.

The news release said after the tour's completion, Newby will be the first chief justice to visit all of North Carolina's courthouses.

"I am deeply humbled by the gracious reception I receive from judges and courthouse staff at each one of our courthouses," Newby said in the news release. "They are the folks who do the heavy lifting and deserve all the credit for ensuring that North Carolinians have access to open courts and receive fair and impartial justice across the state."

After this phase of the tour, Newby will visit courthouses in southeastern North Carolina. The tour is expected to be completed in the next two years.

