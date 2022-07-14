Child ate psychedelic mushrooms, Forsyth deputies say. Her mother faces charges.

A Forsyth County woman is facing charges after her daughter allegedly ate psilocybin mushrooms Thursday, court records show.

Christy Nicole Stull, 27, of Bethel Church Road near Kernersville is charged with felony intentional child abuse, causing serious injury, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, according to arrest warrants.

Stull was being held Thursday in the Forsyth County Jail with her bond set at $100,000, a court record shows. Stull is scheduled to appear Friday in Forsyth District Court.

Stull is accused of seriously injuring her 3-year-old daughter who ate psilocybin mushrooms, which are also known as psychedelic mushrooms, a warrant said. The mushrooms caused the girl to vomit and hallucinate.

Stull is accused of possessing psilocybin mushrooms, amphetamine, and a small amount of marijuana, other warrants said. Stull also is accused of maintaining a dwelling to store and sell psilocybin mushrooms and marijuana.

Psilocybin or psychedelic mushrooms are used as recreational drugs, and they can cause nausea, vomiting and other symptoms, according to news reports about medical research involving the mushrooms.