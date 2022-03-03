 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Child critically injured, 2 dead inside Davidson County apartment, police say
Child critically injured, 2 dead inside Davidson County apartment, police say

Two people were dead and a child was found with life-threatening injuries Wednesday inside a Lexington apartment where officials were called on a report of smoke from the home and signs of violence outside the complex.

A caller told 911 dispatchers that there was blood on the steps and a gun in the parking lot, according to a statement from the Lexington Police Department.

Police forced their way inside the apartment, where they encountered smoke and the two adults who were later pronounced dead. Officers also found a small child with traumatic injuries, the police department said. Officers picked up the child and ran to nearby firefighters, who rendered medical aid as Davidson County EMS arrived on the scene.

When firefighters with the Lexington Fire Department entered, they were able to determine the smoke was coming from a stove and the apartment was not on fire.

Injuries to the child were not caused by the smoke or any fire inside the apartment, police said.

One unnamed suspect is in custody, and police said that, as of 8 a.m. Thursday, there was no indication of other suspects.

