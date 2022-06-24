 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Child critically injured as an infant has died. Abuse charges filed against 31-year-old, Winston-Salem police say.

A child found critically injured two years ago has died, and a 31-year-old man faces multiple charges of child abuse, Winston-Salem police said Friday.

Howard Moore

In June 2020, the Winston-Salem Police Department responded to a report of a 2-month-old who was not breathing. Police said they began life saving measures and successfully restored her heartbeat and breathing, but the baby, Nayture Marie Moore, never regained consciousness. She spent two years in medical facilities in North Carolina and Virginia before dying May 24. 

Her injuries were consistent with child abuse, police said.

Howard Moore, 31, of Columbine Drive was arrested Thursday and charged with three counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury and six counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, police said.

Moore's relationship to Nayture was unclear Friday. 

Moore is currently being held in the Forsyth County Jail under a $500,000 bond.

