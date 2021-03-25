Child died from overdose, mother charged, Winston-Salem police say

Police have charged a Stokes County mother with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 1-year-old daughter. An autopsy found a toxic level of fentanyl in the child's system, according to investigators.

Winston-Salem Police were called to the Ramada Inn at 531 Akron Drive on April 30, 2020 on a report of a child who wasn't breathing. Medical crews were unable to revive 1-year-old True Reign Lash, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said they seized needles, syringes and other paraphernalia that pointed to drug use.

The parents, Amber Dawn Martin, 32, and Eric Donnell Lash, 47, were renting the room with their two children, True and a 6-year-old boy. The boy was unharmed, police said.

Detectives said they learned March 3 from the N.C. Medical Examiner's office that True died of fentanyl toxicity. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used to treat severe pain. The Centers for Disease Control says the drug is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

Martin was arrested by the Stokes County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday on the charge of involuntary manslaughter.