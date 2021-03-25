 Skip to main content
Child died from overdose, mother charged, Winston-Salem police say
Police have charged a Stokes County mother with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 1-year-old daughter. An autopsy found a toxic level of fentanyl in the child's system, according to investigators.

Winston-Salem Police were called to the Ramada Inn at 531 Akron Drive on April 30, 2020 on a report of a child who wasn't breathing. Medical crews were unable to revive 1-year-old True Reign Lash, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives said they seized needles, syringes and other paraphernalia that pointed to drug use.

The parents, Amber Dawn Martin, 32, and Eric Donnell Lash, 47, were renting the room with their two children, True and a 6-year-old boy. The boy was unharmed, police said.

Detectives said they learned March 3 from the N.C. Medical Examiner's office that True died of fentanyl toxicity. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid used to treat severe pain. The Centers for Disease Control says the drug is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine.

Martin was arrested by the Stokes County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday on the charge of involuntary manslaughter.

The case against True's father will not be pursued. He was found dead Feb. 3 from an apparent overdose, investigators said.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers is also on Facebook at Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County. 

