Child-neglect charge dismissed against Winston-Salem director of recreation and parks

A child-neglect charge was dismissed against Winston-Salem's recreation director Monday after a Forsyth County judge acquitted his wife of the same charge following a short bench trial.
William Lenard Royston, 48, and his wife, Saroya Rachelle Roberts, 34, of Old Hollow Road, were both facing a charge of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. Royston is the city's director of recreation of parks. Roberts is a human resource analyst with the city's sanitation department.
Royston started working for the city in 2005 after working in Durham parks and recreation for seven years. He became director of recreation and parks on Oct. 21, 2016, after serving as interim director following the retirement of Tim Grant in the summer of 2016. His current salary is $103,978.02 a year.
The charges stemmed from an incident on Feb. 29, 2020. Citations allege that Royston and Roberts neglected a 5-year-old girl by leaving her in their 2019 Hyundai Station Wagon in the parking lot of Sam's Club off University Parkway for more than 20 minutes at night "without an adult present or able to be summoned in case of emergency."
The girl is Roberts' daughter from a previous marriage, according to divorce papers.
During a short bench trial in Forsyth District Court, Winston-Salem police Officer David Sojka testified that he was working security for Sam's Club on Feb. 29, 2020. At 6:30 p.m. that night, Sojka said a customer approached him and gave him a tip that three children were in a car in the parking lot and that the car alarm had gone off.
Sojka said that when he went outside, he did see a car and the car alarm was going off. He went to the car and found three children, aged 5, 7 and 9. The car doors were locked and the children could not get out without the officer's help. A cellphone was inside, and the oldest child tried calling Royston and Roberts, who were in the store. They did not answer.
At some point, Sojka walked toward the store, and when he did, Roberts was walking out.
Attorneys Dylan Greenwood and Harold Eustache represented the couple in Forsyth District Court. Before the trial began, Greenwood argued two motions — one was to keep out any statements made by the customer, who would not give Sojka any contact information or identifying information and another was to suppress evidence based on an allegation that Sojka did not have enough reasonable suspicion to conduct an investigation.
Forsyth District Court Judge Lawrence Fine denied both motions.
Greenwood said in closing arguments that there was not enough evidence that the children were neglected or that they were in any danger. In fact, Greenwood noted, after the children were out of the car, Sojka left them in the parking lot so that he could find their parents. The children were arguably safer in a locked car than they were standing outside in a parking lot, he said.
Assistant District Attorney Patrick Ellington argued that parents have a responsibility to keep their children safe.
"Leaving children in a parking lot at night is neglect," Ellington said.
Fine said he didn't hear any evidence that Forsyth County Department of Social Services was ever contacted about this incident. While he said it wasn't wise to leave the children alone in the car, it doesn't rise to the level of criminal conduct. With that, he found Roberts not guilty.
Since the allegation against Royston depended on the same set of facts, Ellington announced that he would voluntarily dismiss the charge against Royston.
336-727-7326