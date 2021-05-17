Child-neglect charge dismissed against Winston-Salem director of recreation and parks

Sojka said that when he went outside, he did see a car and the car alarm was going off. He went to the car and found three children, aged 5, 7 and 9. The car doors were locked and the children could not get out without the officer's help. A cellphone was inside, and the oldest child tried calling Royston and Roberts, who were in the store. They did not answer.

At some point, Sojka walked toward the store, and when he did, Roberts was walking out.

Attorneys Dylan Greenwood and Harold Eustache represented the couple in Forsyth District Court. Before the trial began, Greenwood argued two motions — one was to keep out any statements made by the customer, who would not give Sojka any contact information or identifying information and another was to suppress evidence based on an allegation that Sojka did not have enough reasonable suspicion to conduct an investigation.

Forsyth District Court Judge Lawrence Fine denied both motions.

Greenwood said in closing arguments that there was not enough evidence that the children were neglected or that they were in any danger. In fact, Greenwood noted, after the children were out of the car, Sojka left them in the parking lot so that he could find their parents. The children were arguably safer in a locked car than they were standing outside in a parking lot, he said.