Child pornography conviction, sex abuse charges for Winston-Salem man

A 64-year-old Winston-Salem man will spend up to 22 years in prison after he was convicted of possessing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography and sexually abusing a child.

Stephen Daniel Lintner of Montgomery Street, pleaded guilty last week to one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a child, one count of taking indecent liberties with a child, one count of felony child abuse involving a sexual act and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child.

Judge Michael A. Stone of Forsyth Superior Court continued sentencing until Monday. Stone consolidated everything into two consecutive sentences totaling a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 22 years in prison. When he is released, he will have to register as a sex offender for a period of 30 years.

At a hearing on Oct. 5, Assistant District Attorney Kia Chavious said the investigation began when Winston-Salem police got a tip on Feb. 12, 2020, from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip said someone had 300 images of child pornography.

Winston-Salem police investigators identified that person as Lintner and executed a search warrant at his house. Investigators found images and videos of unidentified young girls and boys ages 8-10 being raped or sexually assaulted by adults or forced to perform sexual acts on each other.

In one of the videos, Lintner is shown with a young boy's hand touching Lintner's genitals, Chavious said.

Lintner made a statement to Winston-Salem investigators that he did possess child pornography and he also identified the boy in one of the videos. The child was 13 at the time the video was taken, Chavious said.

Terrence Hines, Lintner's attorney, said last week that his client is accepting responsibility for his actions.

"He is embarrassed and remorseful for his behavior," Hines said.

Hines said that this stemmed from a sexual relationship Lintner had with a younger woman. At the time, Lintner was married. Hines said the woman asked Lintner to engage in some of the behavior he is now criminally charged with. He tried to break off the relationship but he was then approached by someone at a McDonald's restaurant who threatened him with violence.

In court Monday, Lintner expressed remorse for what he had done and that it didn't reflect his Christian upbringing.

"If we didn't memorize our Bible verses, we didn't eat dinner," he said.

He said he battled drug addiction for 10 years, from the time he was 19 until he turned 29, before he quit. Then, he had some medical issues and began taking prescription drugs, leading to addiction. He said it's not an excuse, but his addiction led him to make some awful decisions. He said the drugs he started taking had side effects he didn't know about at the time.

"I wish there was a way I could use my case to challenge drug companies," Lintner said.