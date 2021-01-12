 Skip to main content
Child shot when gunfire penetrates bedroom window in Winston-Salem home
Child shot when gunfire penetrates bedroom window in Winston-Salem home

A 9-year-old girl was shot in the foot when someone opened fire on a home in Winston-Salem on Monday night.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive shortly after 10 p.m. Investigators said four people were inside a house when someone fired several rounds at the home. The round that struck the child penetrated a bedroom window, police said.

No one else inside the home was injured.

The child was taken by EMS to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County can also be contacted via Facebook.

