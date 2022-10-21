Child was shoeless during freezing night he spent outside and locked in a dog kennel, Davidson County authorities say

A 9-year-old boy found alone in a locked dog cage early Wednesday was wearing a T-shirt, blue jeans and no shoes, according to a search warrant.

The boy told an investigator that he had been living outside the house at 160 Cress Road since April because he didn’t have a room in the home, the search warrant said. Three adults and four other children lived in the house, which had a heated square footage of slightly more than 1,400 square feet, according to the search warrant.

The boy’s father and step-mother, Jonathan Scott Starr and Sarah Lynette Starr, along with Sarah Starr's aunt, Shelley Lucille Barnes, are facing child-abuse charges after authorities found the boy locked in the dog cage in central Davidson County.

Attorneys for the Starrs couldn’t be reached Friday for comment on their clients' alleged involvement in the case. Barnes’ attorney, Katie Hall of Lexington, declined to comment.

Sarah Starr told an investigator she was aware that the 9-year-old boy was locked in the cage, and that Barnes was only person at the home who knew the combination to the cage’s padlock, according to the search warrant.

Starr also told the investigator she and husband, Jonathan Starr, were upset about the boy being held in the dog cage, the warrant said.

Sheriff Richie Simmons of Davidson County declined to comment about the details outlined in the search warrant, saying that the matter is "under heavy investigation."

According to the search warrant, a man who lives about 2 miles southwest of Starrs' home told an investigator Wednesday that he arrived at the scene at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday and gave the boy a coat and snacks.

The search warrant didn’t say whether the man called 911 about the boy being held in the dog cage. The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the man’s actions in the case, Simmons said.

The sheriff’s office received an anonymous call about 6:55 a.m. Wednesday from a resident reporting that a child had been locked in a dog kennel overnight at a home on Cress Road, according to the search warrant.

The home is about 13 miles south of Lexington. No dogs were in the cage with the boy, Simmons said.

Sarah Starr, 30, and Jonathan Starr, 32, both of Cress Road, are charged with felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse, and false imprisonment.

The Starrs are accused of locking the boy in a dog cage and forcing the boy to sleep outdoors in the kennel without proper food or clothing in frigid temperatures, according to arrest warrants.

It was 28 degrees outside of the home Wednesday morning when deputies found the boy in the dog cage, Simmons said. There was frost on the ground at that location, according to the search warrant.

The boy suffered a serious mental or emotional injury, a warrant said. The boy was treated at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem.

Barnes, 56, of Cress Road is charged with felony child abuse, misdemeanor child abuse and false imprisonment as well as possession of firearm by a felon and maintaining a dwelling place for controlled substances, the sheriff’s office said.

Barnes owns the house and property at 160 Cress Road, the warrant said.

Jonathan Starr, Sarah Starr and Barnes were being held Friday in the Davidson County Jail with the Starrs’ bonds set at $100,000 each and Barnes’ bond set at $300,000, the sheriff’s office said.

All three are scheduled to appear Nov. 10 in Davidson District Court.

At the home on Cress Road, deputies forced their way into the dog cage and took the boy to a medical crew at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies then forced their way into the home and found the child’s stepmother, Sarah Starr, and two other children inside, the warrant said.

The children found inside were also taken to emergency medical technicians at the scene, but had no obvious injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Two additional children who live at the home were found safe at their elementary school.

The Davidson County Department of Social Services has taken custody of the five children, including the 9-year-old boy, Simmons said.

Investigators seized 25 items from the home and property at 160 Cress Road, including a coat, a hooded sweatshirt and a pair of shoes as well as a handgun and a marijuana plant in a bedroom, according to the search warrant.