'City Hall South' struck by gunfire in Winston-Salem. 17-year-old says man was shooting at him.

Winston-Salem's Stuart Municipal Building was struck twice by bullets when someone fired several gunshots at a 17-year-old boy during a confrontation Friday afternoon, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

Winston-Salem police responded at 5:24 p.m. to 115 S. Main St., police said. Officers found several shell casings in the alley between Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse and Fairfield Inn and Suites. The restaurant is in the lower level of the municipal building, which is also sometimes called City Hall South.

The teen told police that he was leaving the restaurant when he became involved in a confrontation with a man whom he knows on South Church Street, police said.

The suspect then revealed a handgun and fired several bullets at the teen, who then ran from the scene, police said. The teen later returned to scene and reported the shooting to police.

Investigators found several witnesses who saw the incident, police said.

The City Hall South building was struck twice by bullets on its concrete siding, but it wasn't specifically targeted, police said.

No city employees were injured or involved in the incident, police said.

Investigators gathered evidence that shows that the shooting was an isolated incident, police said.

