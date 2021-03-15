City officials seek release of body-camera footage in case of man who says officers assaulted him over loud music

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Carmon argues that “it is in the public interest to correct such misinformation or incomplete information through public release of the body worn footage of the incident.”

Carmon declined to comment Monday. Mackey could not be immediately reached.

Body-camera footage is not considered a public record under state law and can only be released through a court order. A hearing on the matter is scheduled in Forsyth Superior Court for March 23.

City officials, citing the state’s personnel laws, would not comment on any specific policy or procedure that Frankland violated. City officials also declined to say whether two other officers involved in the incident — Officer Caleb Gray and Sgt. Jared Stump — were investigated or were disciplined. Salaries for Frankland and Gray were decreased by more than $2,000 in June 2020.

The Winston-Salem Journal published detailed narratives that Frankland and Gray wrote in incident reports as well as the Jan. 12 letter that Thompson sent Mackey.

Frankland alleged that Mackey cursed at him and that Mackey hit him first. Frankland also acknowledged that he placed his forearm to Mackey’s neck, saying he was trying to defend himself, but stopped because “of the potential appearance that I was choking Mr. Mackey.”

Mackey has said that he has not been able to see the body camera video, despite several requests. His criminal defense attorney, Ashley DiMuzio, was not able to obtain the body camera footage. City officials have said that there is a process by which Mackey can request the video from the Winston-Salem Police Department. The police department has discretion on whether to grant the request.

