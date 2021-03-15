City plans update on Tent City on Tuesday

Kurtz said Monday that while outreach workers are making "productive progress" in the camps, "that is not going to equate to anywhere near what will sound like a good number of them getting into permanent housing."

That's partly because the amount of affordable housing that is really affordable to a homeless person is very low, Kurtz said, and it is partly because many of the homeless who end up living in camps are not willing to abide by the kinds of rules that often come attached to housing efforts.

"Anytime there is housing, there are going to be rules," Kurtz said.

Lea Thullbery, who engages in street outreach for City with Dwellings, a group that works on homelessness, said that mental health workers came to the camp on Akron Drive on Monday and were able to get permission from some residents to do mental health assessments on site.

City with Dwellings is also hoping to work with some of the residents so that some can be brought in for in-person consultations.

"This has all been in the works for some time," she said, noting that attention to the camps didn't just start with the publicity around Tent City. "You have to have relationships with people."