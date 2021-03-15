City plans update on Tent City on Tuesday

Winston-Salem officials plan a 10 a.m. news conference on Tuesday to update citizens about the Tent City on Akron Drive, along with other efforts to aid the homeless in the city.
Meanwhile, agencies that work with the homeless said that outreach workers are visiting the camp on Akron Drive and other homeless camps in a bid to offer help for people who are experiencing either substance abuse or mental health issues.
The homeless camp on city-owned land near the intersection of Akron Drive and Patterson Avenue — known as Tent City — is actually only one of perhaps 15 scattered around the city, according to various people who have gone out in search of them.
The Akron Drive camp has perhaps the highest visibility of the local camps, and began drawing complaints about trash buildup and other problems. City officials had hoped to get the campers moved and clear the the rubbish by the end of March.
Last week, however, police descended on the camp in connection with a report of criminal activity on the property, and then told the occupants of the camp that they had until the end of the day Friday to leave.
The city backed down within a day, and now city officials are saying they will be taking more time to clear the property.
Winston-Salem officials plan a Zoom meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday that will feature comments by Mayor Allen Joines, several city council members and Andrea Kurtz, the senior director for housing strategies for the United Way of Forsyth County.
Kurtz said Monday that while outreach workers are making "productive progress" in the camps, "that is not going to equate to anywhere near what will sound like a good number of them getting into permanent housing."
That's partly because the amount of affordable housing that is really affordable to a homeless person is very low, Kurtz said, and it is partly because many of the homeless who end up living in camps are not willing to abide by the kinds of rules that often come attached to housing efforts.
"Anytime there is housing, there are going to be rules," Kurtz said.
Lea Thullbery, who engages in street outreach for City with Dwellings, a group that works on homelessness, said that mental health workers came to the camp on Akron Drive on Monday and were able to get permission from some residents to do mental health assessments on site.
City with Dwellings is also hoping to work with some of the residents so that some can be brought in for in-person consultations.
"This has all been in the works for some time," she said, noting that attention to the camps didn't just start with the publicity around Tent City. "You have to have relationships with people."
Winston-Salem police provided more information about the incident that led to the police descending on the camp last Thursday. Police said that on last Tuesday night, police were called to investigate complaints of an assault, communicating threats, of someone not being allowed to leave and a report of someone having a gun.
However, the only charge that was actually made was the serving of an order for arrest on Charles Marrow, 50, who had an outstanding charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Marrow was still living on the property last week after the police visit.
Marrow could be heard loudly complaining about the police presence last Thursday, as he insisted that no one in the camp had any weapons. Police did not report the seizure of any weapons from the camp.
Arnita Miles, who has been leading an effort to help people at the camp directly by bringing them food and other items, said that she went to the Akron Drive camp on Monday and distributed personal hygiene items.
Over the weekend, she said, she and other volunteers cleaned up some of the garbage on the site. This weekend, she said groups plan to distribute items to homeless people on the parking lot at McKay's, a used-books store on Jonestown Road.
