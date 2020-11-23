Clemmons denies allegations of housing discrimination in lawsuit.

CLEMMONS — The village of Clemmons is denying allegations of housing discrimination made in a lawsuit that was filed against it in August.
Allegro Investment Properties, a developer, sued village officials, claiming that they used hyper-technical reasons to deny its development in order to disguise its real intent — to keep low-income housing with predominantly Black and Hispanic tenants from coming into an overwhelmingly white suburb of Winston-Salem.
The development company had requested to rezone 8 acres at 3462 Clemmons Road, near Kinnamon Village off U.S. 58, so it could build a 78-unit apartment complex called The Village at Kinnamon. According to the lawsuit, the development is virtually the same one Allegro and Sylvan Road Partners proposed in 2015 on the exact same property. Both times, the Village of Clemmons Council denied the request. In the latest proposal, the council voted 4-1 on June 8 to deny Allegro's request.
In its answer filed Oct. 20, Patrick Flanagan, an attorney for the village, claims governmental immunity and denies all allegations of housing discrimination.
This is the second time the village has been sued by Allegro over housing discrimination. The first complaint was settled in January 2019 between the village and Allegro and Sylvan. The N.C. Human Relations Commission investigated the complaint and concluded that the council's decision "was a pretext for unlawful discrimination." The conclusion was based partially on comments made by members of the council and private citizens that dealt with concerns about crime and income levels. The village paid $150,000 to Legal Aid of North Carolina, and members of the council agreed to attend training sponsored by the state Human Relations Commission for the next three years.
Allegro filed its current lawsuit in Forsyth Superior Court on Aug. 6, claiming that the despite the $150,000 settlement, the village engaged in housing discrimination again.
Mayor John Wait said in October that he could not comment on the complaint because it was pending litigation. But during the June 8 meeting, he accused Allegro of using bullying tactics to get the village to approve the development. According to minutes from the meeting, Wait said he had received a demand letter from the developer's attorney.
"And the letter was very clear," Wait said, according to the minutes. "It said you either need to approve this or you're going to get sued."
At the same meeting, Wait denied allegations that the council was basing any decision on race.
"This is purely a land-use decision, and when you look at the Community Compass with the land-use plan, it's not just specifically this lot, it's the whole U.S. 158 corridor as laid out in the Comprehensive Plan that does not allow for this development," Wait said.
The lawsuit alleges the council's denial "was motivated by numerous citizens' written and public hearing comments that referred to potential crime, drugs, decline in property values, 'those people,' and other alleged problems that suggested the Village should deny the rezoning because of the race and nationality of the anticipated tenants."
The lawsuit claims that Allegro's proposal either met or exceeded the zoning ordinance requirements. The proposed development also allowed for a buffer of trees that would shield the view of the apartments from Clemmons Road. The building heights would appear lower than adjoining properties because of the topography, the lawsuit said.
And the lawsuit alleges that the development largely complied with the village's comprehensive plan and that the village had approved other developments that were inconsistent with the plan, including a Walmart.
The lawsuit seeks a declaration that the denial of the rezoning request on June 8 was illegal and order that the Village of Clemmons Council approve the rezoning request at its next meeting. The lawsuit also asks a judge to enter an order requiring the village to comply with the Fair Housing Act.
