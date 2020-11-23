Clemmons denies allegations of housing discrimination in lawsuit.

Allegro filed its current lawsuit in Forsyth Superior Court on Aug. 6, claiming that the despite the $150,000 settlement, the village engaged in housing discrimination again.

Mayor John Wait said in October that he could not comment on the complaint because it was pending litigation. But during the June 8 meeting, he accused Allegro of using bullying tactics to get the village to approve the development. According to minutes from the meeting, Wait said he had received a demand letter from the developer's attorney.

"And the letter was very clear," Wait said, according to the minutes. "It said you either need to approve this or you're going to get sued."

At the same meeting, Wait denied allegations that the council was basing any decision on race.

"This is purely a land-use decision, and when you look at the Community Compass with the land-use plan, it's not just specifically this lot, it's the whole U.S. 158 corridor as laid out in the Comprehensive Plan that does not allow for this development," Wait said.