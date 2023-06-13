A Clemmons lawyer is among two North Carolina attorneys who have pleaded guilty in federal court in Milwaukee to charges that they created a sham political action committee.

Nathanael "Nate" Pendley, 60, and Jack Daly, 51, of Moore County pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit mail fraud and lying to the Federal Election Commission in U.S. District Court, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Milwaukee said in a statement.

Pendley referred questions about his case to his attorney, Solomon Wisenberg of Washington, D.C.

"Mr. Pendley pled guilty on June 12, 2023, to a one-count (of conspiracy) in the Eastern District of Wisconsin and accepts full responsibility for his actions as detailed in the information and plea agreement," Wisenberg said. "Unfortunately, the press release issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin goes well beyond what Mr. Pendley plead guilty to."

According to court documents, Pendley and Daly formed a political action committee in 2017 that they said was designed to convince former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke to run for U.S. Senate.

The committee raised more than $1.6 million from donors, but most of the money was spent to personally benefit Daly and Pendley rather than to persuade Clarke to run, the documents say.

The men continued to solicit donations after they learned that Clarke had publicly announced he wouldn’t run for Senate and had characterized the committee as a scam, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Daly and Pendley also submitted false information to the Federal Election Commission, including a form that identified a committee intern as the treasurer even though Daly and Pendley knew the intern didn’t have any responsibilities as treasurer, according to court documents.

Pendley has run into controversy and other legal troubles during his career and his law license is currently suspended, meaning he is not able to practice law in North Carolina, according to the N.C. State Bar website.

The State Bar suspended Pendley’s law license for five years in December 2010 for failure to communicate with his clients and failing to handle his clients’ matters, according to a state bar order in his case.

In March 2006, Pendley was suspended from practicing law for two years. The State Bar found that Pendley didn’t file a timely response to a State Bar letter of notice and notice of fee dispute petition. Pendley also failed to promptly return a client’s file.

In 2000, Pendley helped recruit a homeless man named Kenneth Campbell to run against State Auditor Ralph Campbell. State officials kicked Kenneth Campbell off the ballot because he wasn’t a registered voter.

In 1995, Pendley was acquitted on an animal-cruelty charge in Forsyth County after he castrated his dog to make him less aggressive. A year later, Pendley lost in the Republican primary for a seat on the N.C. Supreme Court.

Pendley and Daly are scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 21.