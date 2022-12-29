 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clemmons woman arrested on charge she shot at neighbor's house on Christmas Day.

Helen Elaine Lindsey

 Forsyth County Sheriff

The neighbors of a Clemmons woman got an unpleasant surprise the day after Christmas, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. Their house was damaged, and the sheriff's office said it was because the Clemmons woman fired her gun on her property on Christmas Day.

Helen Elaine Lindsey, 58, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling. No one was injured. 

According to the sheriff's office, Forsyth County sheriff's deputies went to the 5000 block of Garnet Hill Drive after getting a report about discharging firearms. When they arrived, deputies learned that residents had heard loud noises outside their home at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, which was Christmas. 

It was only on Monday that the residents found interior and exterior damage to their property that they didn't notice on Christmas. That prompted them to contact the sheriff's office. 

Deputies investigated the incident and consulted with the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office and the Magistrate's Office. Deputies then obtained and executed a search warrant on Lindsey's house, leading to Lindsey being charged. 

Lindsey was taken before a magistrate and was placed in the Forsyth County Jail on a $75,000 secured bond. She had a first appearance in Forsyth District Court Thursday but it was not immediately known when her next court date would be. 

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

