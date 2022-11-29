 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Clerk injured in robbery at Thomasville Dollar General. One suspect arrested; police search for second man

  • 0
Thomasville Dollar General Robbery

Police are searching for this man in connection with a robbery at a Thomasville Dollar General on Monday. (Photo Courtesy of Thomasville Police Department)

 Photo Courtesy of Thomasville Po

A clerk was injured in a robbery Monday night at a Dollar General in Thomasville, authorities said Tuesday.

The robbery occurred about 8:16 p.m. at the store at 1602 Lexington Ave., police said.

When officers arrived, employees told them that two men entered the store, and one of them showed a gun and demanded money, police said.

One of the men then struck an employee in the head with his gun, police said. The employee was not seriously injured.

The men then drove away and were involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Kanoy Road, police said. No injuries were reported from the crash.

A short time later, High Point police found the vehicle, and the two suspects standing next to it, police said. Both suspects ran away.

People are also reading…

Officers arrested one suspect, and they are searching for the second suspect.

Zytae Tyshawn Baskins, 27, of Freeman Mill Road is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen vehicle, Thomasville police said. Police are searching for the second suspect.

Baskins was being held Tuesday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $202,500, police said.

Anyone with information about the second suspect can call Thomasville police at 336-475-4260 or Thomasville Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477.

+1 
Zytae Tyshawn Baskins

Zytae Tyshawn Baskins, 27, of Greensboro

 Photo Courtesy of Thomasville Po

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Shanquella Robinson’s death, reports say

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Shanquella Robinson’s death, reports say

An arrest warrant levying charges of femicide was issued in the case of Shanquella Robinson, ABC News reported late Wednesday, citing a prosecutor in Mexico. The name of the suspect who is said to be “the direct aggressor” has not been released, both ABC News and WSOC, The Charlotte Observer’s news partner reported. The FBI field office in Charlotte — which has an open investigation — would ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA’s Orion Spacecraft overtakes Apollo 13 distance record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert