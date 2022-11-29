Clerk injured in robbery at Thomasville Dollar General. One suspect arrested; police search for second man

A clerk was injured in a robbery Monday night at a Dollar General in Thomasville, authorities said Tuesday.

The robbery occurred about 8:16 p.m. at the store at 1602 Lexington Ave., police said.

When officers arrived, employees told them that two men entered the store, and one of them showed a gun and demanded money, police said.

One of the men then struck an employee in the head with his gun, police said. The employee was not seriously injured.

The men then drove away and were involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Kanoy Road, police said. No injuries were reported from the crash.

A short time later, High Point police found the vehicle, and the two suspects standing next to it, police said. Both suspects ran away.

Officers arrested one suspect, and they are searching for the second suspect.

Zytae Tyshawn Baskins, 27, of Freeman Mill Road is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a stolen vehicle, Thomasville police said. Police are searching for the second suspect.

Baskins was being held Tuesday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $202,500, police said.

Anyone with information about the second suspect can call Thomasville police at 336-475-4260 or Thomasville Crime Stoppers at 336-476-8477.