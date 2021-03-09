Cocaine and meth trafficking among multiple drug charges Davidson County man faces. Deputies say he had mushrooms, marijuana, more.

A Lexington man was arrested Monday and charged with numerous drug offenses after a two-month investigation by the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, authorities said Tuesday.

Davidson County sheriff's deputies said that, on March 8, they stopped Argenis Samuel Rivera Alicea, 36, of Elwin Circle, with 1 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine, 30 strips of Suboxone and nine Oxycodone pills.

Suboxone is used to treat people addicted to opioids.

Investigators then executed a search warrant at a home on Elwin Circle in Lexington and found nearly 4 1/2 ounces of meth, more than 50 pounds of marijuana, a small amount of psilocybin mushrooms, about 3.5 ounces of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, a rifle and two handguns, the sheriff's office said.

Alicea is charged with two counts of trafficking meth, manufacturing meth, two counts of trafficking cocaine, manufacturing cocaine, four counts of possession with the intent to sell and distribute controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, the sheriff's office said.

Alicea was being held Tuesday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $2 million, the sheriff's office said. Alicea is scheduled to appear in court on April 1.

