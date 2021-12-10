Cocaine, meth and fentanyl worth more than a half-million dollars seized from Jeep Wrangler in Forsyth County. Two California men face trafficking charges.

The Forsyth County Drug Task Force has arrested two California men who are accused of trafficking cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine into Forsyth County, authorities said Friday.
On Nov. 23, investigators obtained information that indicated a Mexico-based drug-trafficking organization was distributing cocaine, fentanyl and meth in Forsyth County and Winston-Salem, the task fore said in a news release.
Investigators then identified a 2015 Jeep Wrangler being used by the drug-trafficking organization to transport illegal drugs into Forsyth County, the task force said.
Investigators found that vehicle and searched it, the task force said. They discovered 4.4 pounds of cocaine, 2 pounds of meth and 2.2 pounds of fentanyl.
Two men in the vehicle were arrested, the task force said. Those drugs had a street value of $576,750.
Juventino Sanches Castellanos, 39, of Fresno, Calif. is charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, two counts of trafficking heroin, two counts of trafficking in meth and maintaining a vehicle to store a controlled substance, the task force said.
Alvaro Chavez Aguilar, 44, of Fresno, Calif. is charged with one count of trafficking cocaine and two counts of trafficking meth, the task force said.
Castellanos and Aguilar were being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with Castellanos' bond set at $5 million, and Aguilar's bond set at $2.5 million, the task force said. Castellanos and Aguilar were scheduled to appear in court on Friday.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call the Forsyth County Drug Task Force at 336-728-3910 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.
People can anonymously text tips, photos and videos via the Text-A-Tip program at 336-920-8477.
