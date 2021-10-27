 Skip to main content
Cocaine, trafficking charges land suspect in jail under $1 million bond
Cocaine, trafficking charges land suspect in jail under $1 million bond

A Rural Hall man is being held under a $1 million bond after he was charged with multiple drug violations in an investigation by the Forsyth County Drug Task Force.

Authorities said Michael Keir Blakley, 35, of Rural Hall, was arrested after an investigation into the manufacture and sale of cocaine. 

Law enforcement officers said they seized cocaine and other illegal drugs with a street value in excess of $335,000 from a house on Bethania-Rural Hall Road.

Blakley was charged with multiple felonies including cocaine trafficking, manufacturing illegal drugs, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, maintaining a house and vehicle in connection with illegal drugs, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Blakley was also served with outstanding warrants for felonies unrelated to the investigation, including sale and delivery of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of narcotics within 1,000 feet of a public park.

Blakley faces an Oct. 29 court appearance.

Authorities said that items seized included 2.3 kilograms of cocaine with a street value of about $226,500; 965 grams of liquid cocaine with a street value of about $96,500; 1,730 grams of marijuana with a street value of about $12,400; two firearms, one of them stolen; assorted ammunition; drug-making equipment and almost $75,000 in cash.

The drug task force is a joint operation of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and police departments in Winston-Salem and Kernersville.

Authorities said people can report illegal drug activity through Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. 

Michael Keir Blakley

