Cocaine, trafficking charges land suspect in jail under $1 million bond

A Rural Hall man is being held under a $1 million bond after he was charged with multiple drug violations in an investigation by the Forsyth County Drug Task Force.

Authorities said Michael Keir Blakley, 35, of Rural Hall, was arrested after an investigation into the manufacture and sale of cocaine.

Law enforcement officers said they seized cocaine and other illegal drugs with a street value in excess of $335,000 from a house on Bethania-Rural Hall Road.

Blakley was charged with multiple felonies including cocaine trafficking, manufacturing illegal drugs, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, maintaining a house and vehicle in connection with illegal drugs, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Blakley was also served with outstanding warrants for felonies unrelated to the investigation, including sale and delivery of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to sell and possession of narcotics within 1,000 feet of a public park.

Blakley faces an Oct. 29 court appearance.