Cold case arrest: Nona Cobb was found dead by a Surry County interstate in 1992. Mississippi man now charged.

A Mississippi man has been charged with murdering a woman whose body was found in Surry County 30 years ago.
Warren Luther Alexander, 71, was arrested Tuesday in Diamondhead, Mississippi, as a result of a joint investigation by the Surry County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation.
Alexander is charged with the murder of Nona Stamey Cobb, whose body was found on the northbound side of Interstate 77 in Surry County on July 7, 1992.
Special agents with the SBI's Cold Case Investigation Unit and investigators with the Surry County Sheriff's Office re-examined physical evidence, including DNA, in the case, officials said in a news release. They worked with Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick, founder of Identifiers International LLC, and investigators were able to identify Alexander as a suspect in Cobb's murder.
Alexander is now being held at the Hancock County Jail awaiting extradition to North Carolina. Investigators, the sheriff's office said, are looking at whether there are more victims.
Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said that several law-enforcement agencies helped with the investigation, including the SBI's Hickory District Office, the State Crime Lab, Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, Indiana State Police, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Diamondhead Police Department and the FBI's Gulfport Office.
The sheriff's office said a news conference will be held when Alexander is sent back to North Carolina but that no additional information would be released at this time.
