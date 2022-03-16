 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cold case arrest: Nona Cobb was found dead by a Surry County interstate in 1992. Mississippi man now charged.
0 Comments
breaking

Cold case arrest: Nona Cobb was found dead by a Surry County interstate in 1992. Mississippi man now charged.

  • 0
Warren Luther Alexander

Warren Luther Alexander has been charged in the 1992 death of Nona Stamey Cobb.

 Surry County Sheriff's Office

A Mississippi man has been charged with murdering a woman whose body was found in Surry County 30 years ago.

Warren Luther Alexander, 71, was arrested Tuesday in Diamondhead, Mississippi, as a result of a joint investigation by the Surry County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation. 

Alexander is charged with the murder of Nona Stamey Cobb, whose body was found on the northbound side of Interstate 77 in Surry County on July 7, 1992. 

Special agents with the SBI's Cold Case Investigation Unit and investigators with the Surry County Sheriff's Office re-examined physical evidence, including DNA, in the case, officials said in a news release. They worked with Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick, founder of Identifiers International LLC, and investigators were able to identify Alexander as a suspect in Cobb's murder. 

Alexander is now being held at the Hancock County Jail awaiting extradition to North Carolina. Investigators, the sheriff's office said, are looking at whether there are more victims. 

Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said that several law-enforcement agencies helped with the investigation, including the SBI's Hickory District Office, the State Crime Lab, Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, Indiana State Police, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Hancock County Sheriff's Office, Diamondhead Police Department and the FBI's Gulfport Office.

The sheriff's office said a news conference will be held when Alexander is sent back to North Carolina but that no additional information would be released at this time. 

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Landslide in northern Peru buries dozens of homes

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lexington man convicted of stabbing his employer more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room last year.
Crime

Lexington man convicted of stabbing his employer more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room last year.

Justin Allen Bolden was convicted Friday of charges that he stabbed his boss, Jimmy Stanley, more than 30 times in a hotel room the night after the two men partied at a local strip club, consuming alcohol and illegal drugs. Stanley said in a statement to a Forsyth County judge that he still doesn't know why Bolden stabbed him and that he suffers emotionally and physically from the attack. 

Molly Corbett, Thomas Martens back in court. No retrial date set for father, daughter accused of murdering Jason Corbett.
Crime

Molly Corbett, Thomas Martens back in court. No retrial date set for father, daughter accused of murdering Jason Corbett.

Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens, accused of beating Irish businessman Jason Corbett to death with a baseball bat and a paving brick, were back in court Friday. Their convictions for second-degree murder were overturned, and a new trial is being scheduled. A judge ordered another hearing for May but did not set a trial date. Also there were Jason Corbett's two children, Jack and Sarah, who were in the house on the night their father was killed and will likely be crucial witnesses in the new trial. 

Prosecutor to seek death penalty against man accused of killing Winston-Salem 69-year-old in 2018
Crime

Prosecutor to seek death penalty against man accused of killing Winston-Salem 69-year-old in 2018

A Forsyth County prosecutor is seeking the death penalty against Nathan Carlos Gilmore, who is accused, along with Lessie Denise Graves, of kidnapping, robbing and gagging to death a 69-year-old man in December 2018. Judge Eric Morgan granted a prosecutor's request Tuesday to seek the death penalty in the case. Prosecutors are planning to pursue the death penalty against Graves as well. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert