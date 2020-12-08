Colorado man convicted for role in trafficking LSD to middle and high school students in Forsyth and Davie.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to a search warrant filed in Forsyth County, Leonard bought LSD several different times at Sevilla-Hernandez's house and at locations on Hanes Mill Road and University Parkway. Bandle said investigators connected the LSD trafficking ring to another man out of Rock Hill, S.C. That man was Christopher Owens, 25.

By that time, Bandle said, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was involved, and Owens led investigators to Williams.

On Jan. 4, 2019, Leonard bought a large quantity of LSD from Sevilla-Hernandez, who told Leonard to bring the money to his house and that Sevilla-Hernandez would travel to South Carolina to pick up the LSD, according to an affidavit for a search warrant. Investigators identified Owens as the source of Sevilla-Hernandez's LSD supply. Leonard said he ultimately bought 2,900 dosage units of LSD from Sevilla-Hernandez.

It was later determined that Owens got the LSD from Williams in Colorado. On Dec. 3, 2018, Williams traveled from Colorado to Asheville to visit his sister. During that time, Leonard said, Williams met with Owens. Leonard said Owens bought 10,000 dosage units from Williams. Owens would later tell investigators that he sold some of the LSD to Sevilla-Hernandez, according to Leonard.