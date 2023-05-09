A Concord juvenile has been charged with threatening to blow up Walkertown High School, authorities said Tuesday.

Walkertown High received a phone call about 8:30 a.m. May 5 from someone threatening to blow up the school, the sheriff’s office said.

As precaution, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office increased the number of deputies at the school, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and the sheriff’s office then investigated and determined the threat was not credible, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators determined that a Concord juvenile had made the threat.

On Monday, May 8, the juvenile came to sheriff’s officer and admitted to making the phone call, the sheriff’s office said.

State juvenile officials issued a secure custody order against the juvenile for communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office didn’t identify the juvenile because of the person’s age.