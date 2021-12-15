Confidential settlement reached in lawsuit over 2017 death at Forsyth County Jail.

A confidential settlement has been reached in a lawsuit alleging that medical staff at the Forsyth County Jail ignored and failed to properly treat a Winston-Salem man's asthma, leading to his death in early May 2017, according to court papers.
Deshawn Lamont Coley, 39, died May 2, 2017, 13 days after he came into the jail to serve a six-month sentence for driving while impaired. An autopsy said he died of complications from asthma.
Coley was one of two men who died at the jail in May 2017. Stephen Antwan Patterson, 40, died on May 26, 2017. The two deaths sparked protests outside the jail, and the families of both men filed lawsuits against what was then known as Correct Care Solutions LLC. Correct Care Solutions has since merged with another company and is now known as Wellpath.
The lawsuit filed by Patterson's family was initially filed in Forsyth Superior Court and then transferred to U.S. District Court. A confidential settlement was reached in that lawsuit in 2020.
Josephine Coley, the mother of Deshawn Coley and the executor of her son's estate, filed a lawsuit May 1, 2019 in Forsyth Superior Court against Wellpath and several medical personnel with Wellpath — John G. Rancy Jr., Kristen L. Johnson, Josie W. Douthit, Julie W. Collins, Carol Surratt and Rebecca Ann Thomas. A trial had been set to begin in April 2023.
But according to court papers filed Nov. 29, a confidential settlement has been reached. Jennifer Milak, attorney for the defendants, filed a motion for approval of resolution. She said that attorneys for the plaintiff and the defendant reached an agreement "resolving all of Plaintiff's claims" on Oct. 18. Milak said she filed details of the confidential settlement under seal in Forsyth Superior Court.
"The Confidential Resolution resolves all claims asserted by Plaintiff, both personally, and in her capacity as Personal Representative of The Estate of DeShawn Lamont Coley," Milak said in the motion.
According to court papers filed Dec. 2, a hearing on the motion is scheduled for the week of Jan. 10 in Forsyth Superior Court.
Milak and Randall Phillips, attorney for Josephine Coley, did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Wednesday.
The lawsuit alleges that Coley repeatedly asked for medical treatment concerning his asthma and complained that he did not consistently get access to his inhaler. In fact, the lawsuit said, Coley didn't get access to an inhaler until two days after he entered the jail.
At one point, according to the lawsuit, Coley filled out a grievance form in which he said he believed his life was in jeopardy: "I have asked over and over that something be done to no response. My next step is to bring someone of a higher power..."
Coley had a long history of asthma and had been to the emergency room of Forsyth Medical Center and Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist medical center at least nine times between mid-October 2016 and April 2017, the lawsuit said.
Milak denied those allegations in court papers, saying that Coley's smoking contributed to his death. She also said that Coley did not exhibit any signs that he was in medical distress until the early morning hours of May 2, 2017. At all other times, chest x-rays and oxygen levels were normal, she said. She also said Coley had no active prescriptions.
Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill did not file any criminal charges in the case.
Wellpath has faced two other lawsuits over deaths at the Forsyth County Jail. Both of those have been settled. In September, a new lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court over the Dec. 4, 2019 death of John Elliott Neville, a 56-year-old Greensboro man. Neville died of a brain injury that was caused when his heart stopped beating. He asphyxiated while being restrained in what officials call a bent-leg prone restraint position. Five former detention officers and a nurse with Wellpath were all charged with involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death, which prompted protests in Winston-Salem during the summer of 2020.
In May, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved a contract for a new company, NaphCare, to provide medical care at the Forsyth County Jail.
