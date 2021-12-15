Confidential settlement reached in lawsuit over 2017 death at Forsyth County Jail.

But according to court papers filed Nov. 29, a confidential settlement has been reached. Jennifer Milak, attorney for the defendants, filed a motion for approval of resolution. She said that attorneys for the plaintiff and the defendant reached an agreement "resolving all of Plaintiff's claims" on Oct. 18. Milak said she filed details of the confidential settlement under seal in Forsyth Superior Court.

"The Confidential Resolution resolves all claims asserted by Plaintiff, both personally, and in her capacity as Personal Representative of The Estate of DeShawn Lamont Coley," Milak said in the motion.

According to court papers filed Dec. 2, a hearing on the motion is scheduled for the week of Jan. 10 in Forsyth Superior Court.

Milak and Randall Phillips, attorney for Josephine Coley, did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Wednesday.

The lawsuit alleges that Coley repeatedly asked for medical treatment concerning his asthma and complained that he did not consistently get access to his inhaler. In fact, the lawsuit said, Coley didn't get access to an inhaler until two days after he entered the jail.