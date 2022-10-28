Conviction for interfering with witness upheld for Forsyth man

The N.C. Court of Appeals on Friday upheld a conviction of a Forsyth County man for intimidating or interfering with a witness and for being a habitual felon, authorities said.

Henry Joseph Steele, 48, is serving a sentence of eight years and four months to 11 years in prison after he was convicted in Forsyth Superior Court in August 2021, the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office said.

Steele’s attorney argued in the appeal that the trial judge erred in admitting a disk containing a recording of a phone call that Steele had made while he was awaiting trial.

A three-judge appeal panel unanimously ruled that Steele received a fair trial that had no errors.

Steele was arrested on Oct. 7, 2020 on outstanding warrants for domestic violence-related offenses, including assault by strangulation, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, assault on a female and false imprisonment, the district attorney’s office said.

Lisa Flowers, Steele's girlfriend at the time, was the victim of these offenses, the district attorney’s office said.

On Dec. 22, 2020, Steele called Flowers on a recorded line at the Forsyth County jail and told her not to come to court if she was subpoenaed, the district attorney’s office said.

Steele said, “(E)ven when they give you a little subpoena thing at your door, they can’t do s*** to you. Do not come down here. Do not come to this courtroom because they’re trying to hang me,” according to the appellate court’s ruling.

After the trial jury convicted Steele of intimidating or interfering with a witness, He also was found guilty of being a habitual felon because he had been convicted of three prior felony offenses, the district attorney’s office said.

Judge Susan Bray of Forsyth Superior Court then sentenced Steele to prison.