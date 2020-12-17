Conviction in cold case: Guilty plea in rape and murder of 14-year-old Rural Hall girl

Forty years ago, Ronda Blaylock, a 14-year-old ninth-grader at Atkins High School in Winston-Salem, vanished. Three days later, her body was discovered. Authorities said she had been raped and stabbed to death.
On Thursday, Robert James Adkins, a 64-year-old Surry County man, pleaded guilty to charges connected to her death. Adkins entered guilty pleas in Surry Superior Court to second-degree murder and second-degree rape. He had initially been charged with first-degree murder and first-degree forcible rape.
Judge Angela Puckett of Surry Superior Court sentenced him to 21 years to 25 years each on the rape and the murder charges. He will serve both sentences at the same time, according to court documents.
Assistant District Attorney Tim Watson did not return a message seeking comment. Adkins' attorney, Stephen Ball, also could not be immediately reached.
According to court documents, Puckett found one aggravating factor — that Adkins was armed with and used a deadly weapon at the time of the crime. She found no mitigating factors.
The plea hearing Thursday ended a lengthy investigation that frustrated law-enforcement for decades, spanning five different sheriffs' administrations in Surry County. After the trail went cold in 1982, different sheriffs reopened the case in 2003, 2010 and 2013, working new leads before changing the status back to inactive, Sheriff Steve C. Hiatt said at a news conference in 2019 after Adkins was arrested.
In 2015, then-Sheriff Graham Atkinson formed a task force to revisit the case and investigate new leads. That investigation led law-enforcement officials to Fisher Valley Road, where Adkins lived for several years.
Kevin Thomas of Winston-Salem, Ronda Blaylock’s first cousin, said that he and his family are not satisfied with Adkins’ plea arrangement.
Thomas said that the Surry County District Attorney’s office called his family Tuesday, and told them that Adkins would have a plea hearing Thursday in Surry Superior Court.
“It was really short notice,” Thomas said.
Thomas said that Adkins should have stood trial on the charges of first-degree murder and first-degree rape, been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.
Thomas said that he and his family also are not satisfied with Adkins’ sentence.
“We just hope with all things considered that he dies in prison,” Thomas said. “We didn’t have any say in the matter. All we can do is accept it.
Ball told the court that Adkins is in poor health, according to Thomas. Court records say Adkins suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertension. He also has diabetes, according to court documents.
Ronda Mechelle Blaylock disappeared around 3:15 p.m. Aug. 26, 1980. She and a friend had been given a ride by a man who identified himself as "Jimmy," authorities have said. "Jimmy" told the girls that everyone called him "Butch." He was described as a man in either his late teens or early 20s. He was tall, weighed about 165 pounds and had straight brownish hair, feathered on the side, and light facial hair. He listened to rock stations, smoked cigarettes and drove a 1970s model truck that witnesses said was immaculate.
The word "Chevrolet" was on the steering wheel," authorities have said.
According to law-enforcement, the man took Blaylock's friend to her house, not harmed, and left with Blaylock in the passenger seat. Her parents, Charles and Rebecca Blaylock, reported their daughter missing that same day.
Three days later, Blaylock's partially clothed body was found in the woods off Secrest Road in Surry County, a few yards from the Stokes County line and 18 miles from where she was last seen in Rural Hall. A medical examiner said she died from multiple stab wounds.
Adkins was arrested on the one-year anniversary of the death of Blaylock's mother. Her father died in 2012. That same year, Blaylock's grandmother Katherine Crews died. A year after that, in 2013, her grandfather Ralph Crews died.
The task force consisted of officers from Surry County Sheriff's Office, the State Bureau of Investigation, the State Crime Lab, the State Bureau Cold Case Unit, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the Stokes County Sheriff's Office.
Capt. Scott Hudson of the Surry County Sheriff's Office said last year that investigators conducted hundreds of interviews and reviewed evidence from 1980 and forensic results that pointed to Adkins. Investigators went to Ohio and Myrtle Beach to interview witnesses.
According to a bond motion filed by his attorney, Atkins had no prior felony convictions. He had lived in North Carolina most of his life, mostly in Surry and Stokes County, and had lived with his wife for 27 years and they had a son who is an adult.
Ball said in the motion that law-enforcement officials interviewed Adkins about Blaylock's death at least twice in 2017. He was interviewed for six to seven hours in January 2017. Investigators interviewed him a second time a few months later. He was not charged at the end of those interviews, according to the motion.
In a video provided to authorities in 2015, Rebecca Blaylock said she felt she had been in a prison for 35 years and added that her daughter never got a chance to graduate from high school and college, get married and have children.
"People ask me, 'How many grandchildren do you have,'" she said in the video. "And I say, 'I don't have nay grandchildren because I don't have any children.'"
Journal reporter John Hinton contributed to this report.
