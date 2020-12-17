Conviction in cold case: Guilty plea in rape and murder of 14-year-old Rural Hall girl

Thomas said that he and his family also are not satisfied with Adkins’ sentence.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We just hope with all things considered that he dies in prison,” Thomas said. “We didn’t have any say in the matter. All we can do is accept it.

Ball told the court that Adkins is in poor health, according to Thomas. Court records say Adkins suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and hypertension. He also has diabetes, according to court documents.

Ronda Mechelle Blaylock disappeared around 3:15 p.m. Aug. 26, 1980. She and a friend had been given a ride by a man who identified himself as "Jimmy," authorities have said. "Jimmy" told the girls that everyone called him "Butch." He was described as a man in either his late teens or early 20s. He was tall, weighed about 165 pounds and had straight brownish hair, feathered on the side, and light facial hair. He listened to rock stations, smoked cigarettes and drove a 1970s model truck that witnesses said was immaculate.

The word "Chevrolet" was on the steering wheel," authorities have said.

According to law-enforcement, the man took Blaylock's friend to her house, not harmed, and left with Blaylock in the passenger seat. Her parents, Charles and Rebecca Blaylock, reported their daughter missing that same day.