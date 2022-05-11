 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Conviction in fatal hit and run sends Winston-Salem man to prison

A Winston-Salem man was convicted Wednesday on charges that he struck and killed a woman with his car along Ebert Road in May 2019. 

Collin Wayne Walser, 26, of Legacy Park Lane, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to felony death by motor vehicle and felony hit and run, according to court papers.

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court gave Walser an active sentence of 18 months in prison. Hall also gave Walser a suspended sentence of four to six years, and placed him on supervised probation for four years. As part of the plea deal, a charge of driving while impaired was dismissed.

According to an incident report, Ariel Patrice Wester, 31, of Greensboro, was walking on the shoulder in the 1800 block of Ebert Road on May 22, 2019. Walser was driving a 2019 Honda Civic on Ebert Road when he hit Wester. He immediately left the scene. The incident happened just before 3:40 a.m. on May 22, 2019.

A search warrant said that two people in a car directly behind Walser saw the incident. Wester was taken to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries on May 28, 2019. 

