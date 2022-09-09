 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Cook Outs robbed overnight in the Triad

Cookout (copy) (copy)

Police are investigating an armed robbery at the Cook Out drive-thru at 3103 Peters Creek Parkway.

 David Rolfe, Journal

An armed robber made away with an undisclosed amount of cash from Cook Out on Peters Creek Parkway early Friday morning, Winston-Salem police said.

A second Cook Out robbery, this one in Greensboro, was reported around 4:30 a.m., reports WGHP/Fox 8.

In Winston-Salem, the robber showed a handgun and demanded money at the restaurant’s drive-thru window around 1:30 a.m., according to a report from police.

In Greensboro, Fox 8 reported, two armed men took money from the Cook Out on Gate City Boulevard.

The men were wearing masks and driving a white SUV.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

