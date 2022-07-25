Cops: Man who fired multiple times inside Hanes Mall later led deputy on a chase in Iredell County

The man charged with firing a gun inside the Hanes Mall Belk on Sunday crashed the car he was driving into two other vehicles in Iredell County before he was taken into custody, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported.

In the Hanes Mall shooting, in which no one was injured, Carlton Verell McCrimmon Jr. was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm in the city limits and discharging a firearm in an enclosed space with the intent to incite fear, Winston-Salem police said.

But McCrimmon, who is being held in the Iredell County Jail with bond set at $1.05 million, faces a slew of charges in Iredell County relating to what authorities described as a chase on Sunday in which the suspect drove on the wrong side of the road and struck two other vehicles before trying to run away on foot.

Deputies began looking over McCrimmon’s wrecked white Toyota Corolla and found a handgun and items with stickers and markings that led them to believe they had been stolen from the Winston-Salem area.

McCrimmon is 33 years old and lives in Port Washington, N.Y., a community on Long Island. Winston-Salem police allege McCrimmon first stole something from the University Parkway Home Depot store on Sunday before going to Hanes Mall and trying to steal from Belk.

Police said McCrimmon dropped the items inside Belk when he was approached by store personnel and ran from the store. According to police, McCrimmon then returned to Belk moments later and fired a gun multiple times inside the store in the direction of Belk staffers. Police said he then fled the mall in a white vehicle.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Deputy Shawn Rowe saw a speeding white Toyota Corolla being driven recklessly around 6:45 p.m. on Turnersburg Highway southbound near East Edison Drive. Turnersburg Highway is U.S. 21 on the north side of Statesville.

When Rowe tried to stop the car by turning on his blue lights and siren, authorities said, McCrimmon sped up, crossed the double yellow line and began driving the wrong way into oncoming traffic. It wasn’t long before McCrimmon’s car struck another vehicle, but deputies said he continued driving south and approached the Glenway Drive intersection just north of the Interstate 40 interchange.

At that point, reports show, McCrimmon crashed his car into the rear of another vehicle, causing it to spin around, go over the median and come to a stop on the opposite side of the road. McCrimmon got out of his car and tried to run away, authorities said, but deputies arrested him.

The Iredell Sheriff’s Office said no one was injured in any of the wrecks.

In Iredell County, McCrimmon was charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting and obstructing an officer, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of less than 1/2 ounce of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Winston-Salem police said anyone with any information is asked to call them at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

This story has been edited to correct the spelling of the suspect's name.