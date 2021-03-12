Couple charged with providing harmful material to a minor. Thomasville husband and wife each get $500K bond.

A Thomasville couple was arrested Thursday and charged with disseminating material harmful to a minor. Authorities said the charge stemmed from an Ohio investigation into an alleged statutory sex offense.

Gavin Head, 53, of East Holly Grove Road, and his wife, Taylor Rene-Nicole Head, 22, of the same address were each face one count of the dissemination charge, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Gavin Head also was charged with a probation violation, the sheriff's office said.

He is currently listed on the N.C. Sex Offender Registry after being convicted in 2020 of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Gavin Head and Taylor Head were being held Friday in the Davidson County Jail with Gavin Head's bond set at $510,000 and Taylor Head's bond set at $500,000, the sheriff office said. They are scheduled to appear April 8 in Lexington District Court.

On March 7, detectives with the sheriff's office and detectives with a police department in Ohio began investigating an alleged statutory sex offense involving a 15-year-old in Ohio, the sheriff's office said. Investigators linked Gavin Head to that offense, the sheriff's office said.