Couple charged with providing harmful material to a minor. Thomasville husband and wife each get $500K bond.

A Thomasville couple was arrested Thursday and charged with disseminating material harmful to a minor. Authorities said the charge stemmed from an Ohio investigation into an alleged statutory sex offense.
Gavin Head, 53, of East Holly Grove Road, and his wife, Taylor Rene-Nicole Head, 22, of the same address were each face one count of the dissemination charge, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Gavin Head also was charged with a probation violation, the sheriff's office said.
He is currently listed on the N.C. Sex Offender Registry after being convicted in 2020 of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Gavin Head and Taylor Head were being held Friday in the Davidson County Jail with Gavin Head's bond set at $510,000 and Taylor Head's bond set at $500,000, the sheriff office said. They are scheduled to appear April 8 in Lexington District Court.
On March 7, detectives with the sheriff's office and detectives with a police department in Ohio began investigating an alleged statutory sex offense involving a 15-year-old in Ohio, the sheriff's office said. Investigators linked Gavin Head to that offense, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators executed a search warrant Thursday at Head's home in Thomasville and found evidence linked to the Ohio investigation, the sheriff's office said.
Additional charges are pending against the couple in Ohio, the sheriff's office said.
Anyone with information about this case can call the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at 336-242-2105.
