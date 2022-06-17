Couple had more than 13 pounds of meth in their home, investigators allege

Two Davidson County residents face drug charges after they were accused of having more than 13 pounds of methamphetamine, court records show.

Jorge Alejandro Garcia, 32, and Evelyn Carmona, 32, who live on Helen Young Drive in the Linwood community, are accused of possessing the meth in addition to maintaining a home to store and sell meth and possessing plastic bags in which to keep a controlled substance, warrants said.

Court records didn't describe the relationship between Garcia and Carmona.

Garcia and Carmona were being held Friday in the Davidson County Jail with their bonds each set at $2.5 million, court records show. They are scheduled to appear Aug. 3 in Davidson District Court.

